Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PGHY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 35,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

