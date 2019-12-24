Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IPKW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.