Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA IIGD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

