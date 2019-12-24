Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of LDRI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

