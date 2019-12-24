Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of PBSM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

