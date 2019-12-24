Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BATS:OVLU remained flat at $$29.81 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

