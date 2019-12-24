Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

PHDG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 7,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

