Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7993 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.59. 5,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $111.19 and a 12 month high of $147.26.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.