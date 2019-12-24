Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4441 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA RGI traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $137.27. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $136.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

