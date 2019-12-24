Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4835 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.30. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $131.15 and a one year high of $199.18.

