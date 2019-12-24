Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

BATS SPMV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

