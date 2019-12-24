Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

