Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

