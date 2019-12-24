Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3789 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

XMLV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.