Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.29

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.29 and last traded at $130.99, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

