Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1082 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of XSHD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

