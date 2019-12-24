Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4767 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

