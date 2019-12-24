Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of XSVM stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91.

