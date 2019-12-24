Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.