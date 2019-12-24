Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Strategic US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IUS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,082. Invesco Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

