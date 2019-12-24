Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. 1,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,489. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

