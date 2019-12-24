Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ion Geophysical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

IO opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $124.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.95.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. Analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

