Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

