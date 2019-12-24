iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,520 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

