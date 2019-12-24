iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $193.35

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.35 and last traded at $192.96, with a volume of 11726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1915 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,373,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after purchasing an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,415,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

