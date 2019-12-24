Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Phillip H. Rudolph Sells 334 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Several research firms have commented on JACK. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

