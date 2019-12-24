JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BBAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,143. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

