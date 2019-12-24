JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6731 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of BATS:BBRE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,874 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92.

