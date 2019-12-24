JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $33.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.92.

MEDNAX stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.75.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 20.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 515,286 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

