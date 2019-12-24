JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $200.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PODD. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.82.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $187.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,418.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,350,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,850,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

