JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Shares of NKE opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504,108 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 128,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

