JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of JPGE stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

