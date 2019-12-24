JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of JPSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,459. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.