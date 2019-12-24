JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3093 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDIV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

