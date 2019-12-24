JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

JMOM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.