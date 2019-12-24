K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon Sells 1,043 Shares

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,087.36.

TSE KBL opened at C$41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.93 million and a P/E ratio of 44.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.19. K-Bro Linen Inc has a twelve month low of C$32.00 and a twelve month high of C$42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

