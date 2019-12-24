Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

KMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,990. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

