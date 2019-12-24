Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $82,380.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 200 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $8,420.00.

KFRC stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $939.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFRC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 9.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

