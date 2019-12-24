Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.62

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.62 and last traded at $74.18, with a volume of 25192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

