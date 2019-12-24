Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.09, 401,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 717% from the average session volume of 49,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.

About Komet Resources (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

