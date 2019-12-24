Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.04 million, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $55.88.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.49 per share, with a total value of $28,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

