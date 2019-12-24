Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen Sells 3,400 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.