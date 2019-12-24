Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) EVP Anne K. Roby Sells 2,402 Shares of Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $2,325,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,419,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

