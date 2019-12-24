LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of LSI Industries worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. LSI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of 152.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.