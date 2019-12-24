Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Given $19.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

MFNC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,143. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

