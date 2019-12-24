MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.66

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 9942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

