Maincoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2,438.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $136,490.00 and approximately $2,438.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

