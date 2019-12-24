MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of MannKind worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,189,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

MNKD opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.