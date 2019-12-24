Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Richard R. Whitt III Sells 250 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MKL opened at $1,129.97 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,131.20.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Markel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,094,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markel by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 291,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

