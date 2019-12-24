Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $80.18 on Friday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,207,000 after buying an additional 425,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,829,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,156,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,633,000 after buying an additional 115,316 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

